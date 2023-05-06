A 16 year old boy bled to death in the street after being ambushed by three attackers on Friday outside his school

After being accosted outside his school in a’senseless knife attack,’ a 16-year-old youngster died in the street.

The boy died after being attacked by three ‘bigger students’ who chased him into a local tyre shop at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, East London.

He attempted to flee his assailants, who were ‘waiting for him’ as he left school on Friday afternoon, but perished just a short distance away, while other students looked on.

First Scene Pictures In Walthamstow After A Sixteen-Year-Old Named “Renz”Was Stabbed To Death In East London

Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate the year 11 student, who died in the street on Friday at 4.39 p.m. after being stabbed three times in the stomach.

The attack, the second killing of a 16-year-old in Walthamstow in the last five years, stunned many who observed it.

The 16-year-old died in the street after being ambushed by three assailants on Friday.

The child was stabbed while attempting to flee his assailants by rushing inside a neighbouring tyre shop.

One eyewitness stated he saw one of the attackers get out of a white Hyundai soon before the attack.

‘He was a Year 11 kid,’ claimed another local company owner. There were three other youngsters his age. They were expecting him.

‘They pursued him. He fled, and when he arrived at the tyre business, he was stabbed three times in the stomach and bled to death.’

In a statement, Kelmscott School’s head teacher, Sam Jones, said the incident marked the ‘darkest of days’ for the school community.

‘A Kelmscott student was sadly killed in a senseless knife attack,’ stated the school’s principal.

‘Kelmscott is a huge and close-knit community, and this loss will be felt for a long time.

‘Hold those you care about near this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another at this difficult time.’

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who runs the Metropolitan Police’s North East Command, said he was “completely devastated” by the death of a young man.

There have been no arrests, and traffic closures and cordons remain in effect around the location.

The local business owner claimed that gang-related violence had grown prevalent in Walthamstow and that it had gotten ‘worse’.

The victim is the area’s second 16-year-old slain in recent years; Amaan Shakoor was shot in the head near Kelmscott School in April 2018.

Mr Shakoor’s family, whose killer has never been traced, announced a £50,000 reward in January 2023 for any information.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 45,000 knife offences in England and Wales in the fiscal year ending March 2022, 9% more than the previous year and 34% more than in 2010 to 2011.