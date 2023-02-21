A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery in Herne Bay.

Following an altercation in the Avenue Road area of town at around 10.30pm on Thursday 9 February 2023, the victim suffered a stab wound and had his phone stolen.

The victim, a teenage boy, needed hospital treatment for his injury. The phone was later recovered by officers.

Following a Kent Crime Squad investigation, a 16-year-old boy from the Herne Bay area was arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspect has since been charged with robbery, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a flick knife, and possession of cannabis.

On Monday, February 20, he appeared in Folkestone Youth Court and was bailed to appear in Canterbury Crown Court on Friday, March 3.