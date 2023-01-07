A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while walking to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court heard.

On April 13, police discovered Teon Campbell-Pitter dead in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham.

According to Prosecutor Sally O’Neill KC, the attack occurred after a “aggressive” fight in March 2021.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were 15 when Teon died and who cannot be identified, deny murder.

Ms O’Neill KC told jurors that a “ill feeling” had existed between Teon and the first defendant since the incident a year before, when Teon was discovered with a “Rambo-style” survival knife tucked into his waistband.

Teon and others were seen on CCTV footage acting “aggressively” towards the youth on Lewisham High Street on March 23, 2021, jurors were told.

The court was told that when the youth “pushed back,” he was struck with a crutch.

“The fighting between the groups persisted even after two adult members of the public intervened to try to separate them,” Ms O’Neill said.

According to the court, the first defendant told officers on the scene that he had been “jumped,” and in a phone call overheard by officers, he said he was going to kill the people who had jumped him.

The accused boy also told a friend that he despised Teon and wanted to harm him, according to the court.

He admitted to having a knife on April 13, last year, but he denies murder.

The second defendant, accused of encouraging and assisting him, denies murder as well.

The trial is still ongoing.