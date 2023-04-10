A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm and taken to hospital in Havering

Around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called. (April 7).

Emergency services were called to reports of males fighting on Waverley Road in Rainham.

A 16-year-old male was found with a knife wound to his arm.

Ambulance crews rushed him to an east London hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag 6299/7APR.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-org.uk.