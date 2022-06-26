Following reports that a child had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire, emergency services launched a large-scale search shortly after 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Concerned members of the public initially contacted the police.

According to the Thames Valley Police, a man went into the water to try to save the boy before emergency personnel arrived, but was unable to locate him.

The teen’s body was discovered in the water shortly before 6.40 p.m. and recovered, according to police.

His death is being investigated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.

The boy’s next of kin have been notified, but formal identification has not yet occurred.

The tragedy occurred as Drowning Prevention Week came to an end.

“This is a complete tragedy,” said Superintendent Emma Burroughs, local policing area commander for south Buckinghamshire. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has died as a result of this incident.”

We are still investigating this incident, but we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.”

All emergency services responded quickly, but the boy was discovered dead at around 6.40 p.m. after an extensive search of the river.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident, and we were unable to rescue the boy, who was with two friends at the time, despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene.”

I’m aware that a member of the public entered the river shortly after the boy became disoriented, but I couldn’t find him.

“

I’d like to commend him on his bravery and courage.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the boy’s family and friends, and I would appreciate it if their privacy is respected during this extremely traumatic and distressing time for them.”