Road Policing Officers are seeking information following a significant traffic accident on Burnbank Road on Friday, January 20, 2023.

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio driven by a 32-year-old man around 8 p.m.

The teenager was brought to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance when police and paramedics arrived. His condition is described as serious by hospital staff.

The driver and his two passengers were not hurt in the accident.

“Enquiries are continuing into the reason of the crash,” said Sergeant Craig McDonald. “I would ask to anyone who witnessed this event and has not yet spoken to police to contact us.”

“I am also interested in obtaining any dashcam footage from drivers who were in the Burnbank Road vicinity at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 3491 of 20 January.”