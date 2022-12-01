Thursday, December 1, 2022
A 16-year-old Man Has Been Charged In Connection With The Fatal Stabbing Of Kyle Hackland
A 16-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kyle Hackland

by @uknip247
The teenage victim was fatally stabbed at around 11:30 GMT on Southlea Road, Withington, on Tuesday 22 November 2022.
On Wednesday a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Bladed Article
He was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today.

