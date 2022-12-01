Home BREAKING A 16-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kyle Hackland A 16-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kyle Hackland by @uknip247 December 1, 2022 December 1, 2022 The teenage victim was fatally stabbed at around 11:30 GMT on Southlea Road, Withington, on Tuesday 22 November 2022. On Wednesday a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Bladed Article He was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Four teenagers have been jailed after an attack on a 17 year... A man from Sheffield has pleaded guilty to downloading over 30,000 indecent... Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have... The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued an Urgent Safety... A Sunderland man has been sentenced after making indecent images of children... Employee who was held at gunpoint in armed robbery began stealing £10k... A man has been jailed for an unprovoked attack which left another... A man has been found guilty of murdering two women in Sussex... Sittingbourne officers have secured an extension of a closure order which prohibits... World War Two ordnance find closes Waltham Forest Town Hall and surrounding... The family of Jennifer Allen have issued a tribute following a fatal... A 5 year old girl was bitten by a dog at Country...