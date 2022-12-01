Two arrests have been made by officers investigating an assault in Dover.

Kent Police was called to a report that a man in his thirties was assaulted by two people in Biggin Street at around 8.45pm on Wednesday 30 November 2022.

The victim sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is believed all of those involved were known to each other.

A 17-year-old boy from Dover and a 16-year-old boy from Deal were arrested in connection with the assault and taken into custody while enquiries continue.