A 17 year-old boy has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in Tottenham

A 17 Year-old Boy Has Been Arrested By Detectives Investigating The Murder Of Jordan Briscoe In Tottenham

He remains in custody at a north London police station after being arrested on Wednesday, 8 March, on suspicion of murder and robbery.

At 10.17pm on Sunday, 5 March, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road, N15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he sadly died later that night.

Although formal identification awaits, we believe he is 25-year-old Jordan Briscoe. His family continues to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary on Wednesday, 8 March, confirmed his cause of death was sharp force trauma to the chest. 

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 1010 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6900/05Mar.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name or trace your IP address.

