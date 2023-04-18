A 17-year-old boy has been charged following serious assaults in Ramsgate

Kent Police was called to a disturbance in Harbour Street at 11.20pm on Thursday 6 April 2023. Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were treated for puncture wounds.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital. They have both since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested in relation to the incident on Saturday 15 April.

He was later charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of affray.

The suspect appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 April and was bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 May.

Four other men who were previously arrested in relation to the incident remain on bail while enquiries continue.