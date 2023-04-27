A 17-year-old Boy Has Been Given A Life Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder Following A Serious Assault In Benhall In October 2022 Which Left A Teenage Girl With Life-changing Injuries.

Alex Tye, of Low Road, Friston, must serve a minimum of twelve-and-a-half years in prison before being considered for parole. He was also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for possession of an offensive weapon, to be served concurrently.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service just after 7am on Sunday 2 October, to reports that a teenage girl had been assaulted in an area of grassland close to the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green, Benhall.

Following the sentencing Detective Chief Inspector Chris Hinitt said: “This was a truly shocking incident which has left the victim with lifelong injuries. Her bravery and that of her family have been an inspiration to those involved in this case.

“The defendant conducted a planned attack and left the victim for dead in the middle of the night on an isolated village green, his only creditable action was entering a guilty plea to prevent the victim having to relive in court the trauma of that night.”

Following the attack, the victim was left for several hours before being found by a dog walker who alerted the emergency services.

The victim was treated for stab wounds and a back injury and taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Officers arrested Tye on 2 October on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was further arrested while in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Tye appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 18 January, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

DCI Hinitt said: “I would like to thank the family and community for their support in this investigation and the hard work and dedication of the investigation team and prosecutors, in particular DC Rogers who tirelessly worked for the victim and her family to get this outcome.

“Thankfully this guilty plea saved the victim and her family from having to go through a trial. I would like to thank them for their support throughout this investigation.”

The family of the victim wrote a statement:

“We would like to thank the police for the professionalism and humanity they have shown throughout this process. DC Rogers and the team have been thorough in their investigation, leading to the defendant eventually pleading guilty. We are most grateful.

“To the NHS ambulance crew and wonderful staff at Ipswich Hospital, along with the team at Stoke Mandeville, a heartfelt thank you. The level of care, compassion and affection that they have wrapped around our daughter has been overwhelmingly lovely. Our local community, families and friends have added to that blanket of support and have kept us going through these difficult months.

“Always a fighter, our daughter has emerged with spirit and is determined to live life to the full.”