PSNI Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm.

“A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.”

Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He has since been released to allow for further inquiries.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22,” added Det Sgt Harrison

ADVERTISEMENT