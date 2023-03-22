Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight

by uknip247

Just after 2 p.m., emergency services, including the London Air Ambulance, were dispatched to Maitland Park Road in Belsize Park in response to reports of a male stabbed in the area.

Scotland Yard said officers and paramedics discovered a 17-year-old with a stab wound.

The London Ambulance Service took him to hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

“A number of crime scenes are in place, and two weapons have been recovered,” a Met spokesperson said.

“In connection with the investigation, two people have been arrested.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference CAD 3960/22Mar.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

Police officer and two others guilty of perverting the course of justice

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More