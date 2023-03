A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to hospital in Bromley.

Yesterday, shortly after 4 p.m., an incident occurred on Rangefield Road (March 16).

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews responded and discovered an injured boy.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Another 17-year-old boy was detained by Police and has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.