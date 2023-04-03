Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

A 17-year-old Gosport boy has been arrested in Gosport

by uknip247
A 17-year-old Gosport Boy Has Been Arrested In Gosport

The incident took place on Greenway Road in Gosport involving the theft of a motor vehicle. The offence took place back in January. The male remains in custody at this time.

