A 17-year-old male from Swindon has been charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

The 18-year-old died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End on Sunday 4 December.

The teenager (who cannot be named for legal reasons) has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning.

A 14-year-old male has already been charged with Owen’s murder and is due to stand trial in June.