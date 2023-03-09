Thursday, March 9, 2023
BREAKING

A 17-year-old male from Swindon has been charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

written by uknip247
The 18-year-old died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End on Sunday 4 December.

The teenager (who cannot be named for legal reasons) has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.  

He is due at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning.

A 14-year-old male has already been charged with Owen’s murder and is due to stand trial in June.

