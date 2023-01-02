A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of Salford man Tyron Riley in December

Emergency services attended but tragically, Tyron was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives continue to appeal for information, which can be given by contacting police via 101 quoting incident number 12 of the 27/12/2022.
A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up to receive information, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22S50-PO1
Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.