A 17-year-old teenager who was crossing the road has been left with extensive injuries after he was struck by drink driver

The defendant 53-year-old Wojciech Miroslaw Mazur, was driving along the A511 (Stephenson Way), Coalville during the morning of 26 September, when he went through a red light at a pedestrian crossing and struck the teenager.

When Mazur was breathalysed at the scene he tested positive and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and later causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Witnesses described Mazur as driving erratically prior to the collision and at excessive speeds.

He was subsequently charged with the offences and pleaded guilty to both charges at his first appearance at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last month.

Today (Wednesday 7 December) he was sentenced to a total of two years and six months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a total of 50 months and will have to take a mandatory re-test.

The victim’s treatment for extensive injuries including a bleed on the brain, broken ribs, punctured lung, and fractures to his pelvis and spine, remains ongoing.

Wojciech Miroslaw Mazur

Detective Inspector Steve Kilsby from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “This case clearly demonstrates the devastating effects drink and drug driving can have; in this case leaving a young man with serious injuries caused by the defendant who drives for a living. I hope that the sentence today will enable him to reflect on his decision.

“My officers will deal robustly with those who get behind the wheel and drive in this manner; our message is clear – don’t do it – you will face serious consequences for yourself and others, this could mean losing your driving licence through disqualification or a prison sentence, all of which in turn could affect your personal circumstances with employment and in the worst cases, cause the death of someone else through these actions.

“Nationally on average over the last three years, there have been 200 fatalities and over 900 seriously injured in Great Britain through the direct actions of drink and drug driving.