A 17-year-old youngster is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north London, the capital’s latest act of juvenile violence over the Easter school holiday

At around 4.20 a.m. on Thursday, police were alerted to complaints of a male being injured on an industrial estate in Norman Road, Tottenham.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived to find the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is still in critical condition.

“His next of kin has been informed,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said. “A crime scene is in place”

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD883/13APR. You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.