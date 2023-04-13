Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 17-year-old youngster is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north London, the capital’s latest act of juvenile violence over the Easter school holiday

A 17-year-old youngster is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north London, the capital’s latest act of juvenile violence over the Easter school holiday

by uknip247
A 17-year-old Youngster Is Fighting For His Life After Being Shot In The Head In North London, The Capital’s Latest Act Of Juvenile Violence Over The Easter School Holiday

At around 4.20 a.m. on Thursday, police were alerted to complaints of a male being injured on an industrial estate in Norman Road, Tottenham.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived to find the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is still in critical condition.

“His next of kin has been informed,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said. “A crime scene is in place”

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD883/13APR. You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel Lodge hotel in South East London evacuated after suspect package was found

During his brief visit to Northern Ireland, US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of regional political compromise, as well as the benefits of...

Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie star in poignant and heart-breaking audio drama People Who Knew Me coming to BBC Sounds

Full-back Emma Sing has been named to England’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations match against Wales

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an...

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More