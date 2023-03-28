Tuesday, March 28, 2023
A 19-year-old burglar who stole over £60,000 worth of valuable property from the homes he targeted has been jailed for 18 months

Tyren Smith broke into three separate properties in Sheffield between December 2022 and January 2023. In each property, he smashed the rear doors or windows to gain entry then stole items of significant value including jewellery, clothing, cash, and watches. 

After Smith’s arrest on 10 January, the house where he was found was searched and a number of items seized. The victims of each burglary were able to identify items that had been taken from their homes and Smith was subsequently charged. 

Detective Constable Daniel Priest from Sheffield CID said: “Smith showed no regard whatsoever for the victims of his burglaries, causing damage to their properties in order to gain access and steal items of value. 

“We estimate that the total value of items taken in each burglary was over £60,000 – a substantial sum – and I am pleased that we have been able to return some of the items to their rightful owners.” 

Smith, formerly of Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 22 March where he was sentenced to 18 months in a Young Offender’s Institute (YOI) after pleading guilty to three burglaries, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug. 

