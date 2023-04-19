A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to supplying Class A drugs in Kettering

Nicholas Thomas, formerly of Horsenden Crescent in Ealing, London, was arrested on January 5 this year, after he fled from officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive team, who had asked him to stop in Meadow Road, Kettering.

He was swiftly detained nearby and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of drugs was recovered. Thomas was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug – namely crack cocaine.

Thomas appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 6 where he pleaded guilty to the offence and a further charge of possession of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.

On March 30, at Northampton Crown Court, Thomas was sentenced to 30 months detention for the possession with intent to supply of a Class A drug. He received a further 10 weeks to run concurrent for possession of cannabis and was ordered to pay £228 victim surcharge.

PC Joshua Unsworth, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Thomas, and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire – this will not be tolerated by the Force or our communities.

“Both myself and my colleague PC Harry Cory, acted on intelligence from the community about Thomas’ drug dealing activities in Kettering, which directly led to the arrest and charge of Thomas, who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“However, this conviction was a team effort and I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our analytical specialist who also helped get this case over the line and remove another drug dealer off our streets.”

Last May, Chief Constable Nick Adderley launched the Force’s Matters of Priority for the next three years, and along with serious violence, serious and organised crime, violence against women and girls, drug harm was included. More details at www.northants.police.uk

Operation Revive is the Force’s hard-hitting enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.