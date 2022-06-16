Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Officers conducted a stop search on 19-year-old Olatide Nathan, of Heath Green Grove, Birmingham, in Poplar Road on May 18, 2022, at 8.15pm, and he was found to be in possession of a knife.

He appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court this week (June 13) and pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place, receiving an 18-month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work, and £180 in costs.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police, so I am pleased to see this guilty plea,” said PC Joe Duncombe.

“Having a knife in your possession does not make you safer or stronger. If anything, it highlights your flaws and makes you a target.

“Knives are extremely dangerous, and many young people who carry them are unaware of the potentially fatal consequences.”

“As a Force, we will continue to do everything in our power to remove as many knives from our streets as possible and to bring offenders to justice.”