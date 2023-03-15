Thursday, March 16, 2023
A 19-year-old Man Has Been Charged, And Two Other Men Arrested, over A Drive-by Shooting During A Funeral Outside A Church In Central London
A 19-year-old man has been charged, and two other men arrested, over a drive-by shooting during a funeral outside a church in central London

Detectives investigating a drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston have arrested three men, one of whom is now charged

Alrico Nelson Martin, 19 from Kilburn, was arrested on Tuesday, 14 March. He was taken into custody and on Wednesday, 15 March was charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

Martin is remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 15 March.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were arrested on Tuesday, 14 March on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They were taken into custody where they remain at this time.

Police were called at 13:29hrs on Saturday, 14 January to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.

Officers responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital where their injuries were not life threatening. The 48-year-old woman remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, 15 January on suspicion of attempted murder. He was subsequently released on bail to return on a date in April pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3357/14JAN.

Communities can help us reduce gun crime by providing information about those involved in gun crime and where firearms are being stored. If you do not want to report to police, you can report to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

