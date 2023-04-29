A 19-year-old man has been jailed for three years after kicking a woman unconscious at Chelmsford railway station

Levi Lewis, of Brassie Wood, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 15 February where he pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm.

He returned to the same court on Friday 21 April, and a judge sentenced him to three years detention in a young offender institution.

At 11.30pm on 14 October 2022, the victim, a 49-year-old woman, entered the Essex rail station and began speaking to two people on the stairwell, one of whom was Lewis.

After a few minutes, he grabbed her arm, dragged her across the concourse floor and left her laid down between the ticker barriers.

Lewis then walked away from the victim but returned moments later and repeatedly kicked her in the head, causing her to fall unconscious.

He paused his attack temporarily to pick up some belongings that fell from his pockets, then kicked her in the head a further three times and left the station.

Members of the public discovered the victim and called an ambulance. She was taken to hospital for treatment to head and face wounds she sustained during the attack.

An investigation was launched by BTP officers to trace Lewis and following a public appeal which included CCTV images of him, he was identified and arrested in January 2023.

PC Michael Weller, investigating officer in the case, said: “Lewis launched a vicious and unprovoked attack on a woman, for which he deserves to spend his next years behind bars.

“I would like to thank the public who responded to our appeal and identified Lewis, and to those who came to the victim’s aid that night in Chelmsford.

“Violence against women and girls will never be tolerated and, as in this case, we will do everything in our power to ensure perpetrators face justice.