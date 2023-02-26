A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Woolwich

After a stabbing in Woolwich, a 19-year-old man is fighting for his life.

About 12 a.m. today, an incident occurred on Mayplace Lane (February 26).

Police and London Ambulance Service workers arrived and discovered an injured guy.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

His next of kin has been notified.

Two men were apprehended nearby and charged with attempted murder.

They are still being held at a police station in south London.

The police are investigating the situation.

Anybody with information that will help the inquiry should call 101 and reference CAD 10/26Feb.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

As a result of the event, a Section 60 is in effect until 11 p.m. today.

It offers authorities increased stop and search authority in order to prevent further violence in the area.

