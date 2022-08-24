Sam was on Lavrock Bank with a group of friends at 11.40pm on August 16, 2022, when two motorbikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired several shots at the group.

As a result, Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance personnel, he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The arrest was made today as a result of a number of warrants executed in the Liverpool area this morning, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in response to a recent spate of gun and knife crime in the area.

“The investigation into Sam’s death is progressing,” said Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations Mark Kameen. “One suspect is now in custody for questioning.” This was a heinous attack that resulted in the tragic death of a young man, and we must find out who was responsible as soon as possible.” Detectives have been conducting extensive investigations and have completed a number of house-to-house inquiries, but we still need the public’s assistance in building a picture of events surrounding this incident and identifying the offenders. “If you live in the area of Lavrock Bank, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August, you may have seen something that could be vital for us, and I would urge you to get in touch.” Similarly, if you were in the Dingle or Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV, or ring doorbell footage, please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be crucial in bringing those people to justice and bringing Sam’s family justice. We have a dedicated portal on our website where you can download footage, which you can access by clicking this link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“Alternatively, anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 1259 of August 16.”