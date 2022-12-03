Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Canterbury.

At around 4.20am on Saturday 3 December 2022, a red Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an 18-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. None are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected]kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/LB/132/22.

Any drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation can submit it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/ry-lb-132-22