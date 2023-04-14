A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

by uknip247

Police are now calling on the public’s help to bring the person responsible to justice after releasing a CCTV image of a man who could help them with their inquiries.

A 20-year-old woman was out with a group of friends in the city centre to celebrate a friend’s birthday on March 12.

They were walking across Old Market Square just before 2am when they were approached by an unknown group of men.

The men attempted to talk to the victim, but she did not wish to engage. One of the men then took hold of her hair before punching her in the face.

The men then fled the scene.

Detective Constable Daisy Hough, who is investigating the incident, said: “All this person wanted was to celebrate a friend’s birthday in our city – and that should have been able to happen. Everyone should feel safe enough to enjoy a night out in the city centre without fear of serious assault and violence.

“Her evening was cut short when this brutal, unprovoked attack took place. This is appalling behaviour and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the person responsible is caught and held accountable for their actions that night.

“The force of the punch knocked the victim unconscious and caused her facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.

“We have released an image of a man we wish to trace who could help us with our inquiries. Do you recognise the man in the picture? Are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0062 of 12th March 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

