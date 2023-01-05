A 20-year police sergeant has been fired for having “phone sex” with a student officer and sending “flirtatious” messages to another trainee despite being warned by senior officers, according to a misconduct hearing

The disciplinary panel determined that the Dorset Police officer committed three counts of misconduct between April 2021 and May 2022 by pursuing improper relationships with officers over whom he had direct command.

The sergeant, whose identity has been withheld, did not attend the hearing at the force’s headquarters in Winfrith, despite previously admitting to the allegations and resigning from the force in August 2022.

Deni Matthews, a legally qualified chairman, imposed the anonymity order, preventing the officer’s identification, and stated, “The purpose is to protect the welfare of the officer concerned.”

He said the officer’s actions were a “discredit to the police service” and added, “These were individuals who were members of his team, he was in a position to influence their careers.”

“We conclude that the only disposition capable of maintaining public trust in the police service is that, had the officer not resigned, we would have imposed an immediate notice of dismissal,” he added.

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, Dorset Police’s lead for professional standards, said that the sergeant’s behaviour was “unacceptable”.

“It is unacceptably inappropriate for a sergeant in a position of authority to engage in inappropriate relationships with colleagues under his supervision and care,” she said.

“This officer should have known that the relationships he was forming were unprofessional, improper and an abuse of his position.

“Our officers are duty bound to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity at all times. We promote an inclusive police service for all, and the misconduct hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct after hearing the evidence presented.”

She went on to say that the outcome of the case sent a “clear message” to the police and the public that “robust investigations” would be conducted into anyone suspected of wrongdoing.

“If you have any concerns about any member of the organisation failing to uphold professional standards of behaviour, please report them to Dorset Police so they can be thoroughly investigated.”