A £20,000 Crimestoppers Reward Was Put Up Today On The Fifth Anniversary Of The Murders Of Two Men In Coventry, As Detectives Released New Evidence In The Unsolved Killings. 

Johnny Robbins, aged 33, disappeared on 21 March 2018, and we believe he was tortured before being murdered.

Tragically his body has not been found.

Johnny’s death is linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area on 25 March, 2018.

We believe that before Johnny was murdered, he was taken to Daniel Shaw’s home in Torrington Avenue on Wednesday 21 March 2018.

A number of people have been arrested during our ongoing and extensive investigation, but none have yet been charged.

To coincide with the reward, we’re also releasing a picture of an Audi SQ5 which we believe was used to transport Johnny after he was kidnapped.

We found it in Birmingham 18 months later, and it has been forensically examined as part of the investigation.



We’re also re-appealing for the public’s help to trace this man in a motorcycle helmet along with this van, who was seen on CCTV outside Mr Shaw’s address before the shooting.

And we still need to hear from anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, aged 28 at the time of the murders, from Coventry who is wanted in connection with the murders. We are still seeking his whereabouts, however we believe he may also have been murdered.

Ryan Hobday

A wall of silence has meant the killers have still not been brought to justice – five years on.

We’re hoping that today’s reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers, of up to £20,000 for information, leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

We are determined to get justice for Johnny, Daniel and their families, and the case remains very much active.

Today, John’s mother revealed plans for a memorial to him later this year, as they have been unable to lay him to rest.

Johnny Robbins

His mother Ginnie said: “What happened to Johnny five years ago is still incomprehensible to us.

“We continue to live daily with unanswered questions and deep sadness.

“The community have been invited to assist police with their enquiries.

“We would like to invite that same community to attend a memorial for Johnny on a date to be confirmed in May.

“We’ve waited in vain to be able to lay Johnny to rest as he should be and we feel the time has now come to pay tribute to him by holding a memorial service.”

Daniel Shaw’s sister Blossom said: “We hold on to a little bit of hope every day that those people, who we know have information about the murders of both Dan and Johnny will speak up and come forward.

“We struggle to understand how people will not help us let go of some of this grief we have been carrying for Dan for the last five years.

“Five years can seem like a lifetime, but when you lose someone in the way they murdered Dan. It seems like yesterday and as life continues around us, we are stuck, stuck in grief.

“Dan was so kind, generous, and loving, he wasn’t part of a gang and had no criminal record. We miss him so much, especially the little things, his giggle, his kindness, and him being silly.”

Dan Shaw

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers West Midlands Regional Manager, said: “While we understand many people are frightened to talk, this information could be crucial – it could help Johnny’s and Daniel’s grieving families, including Johnny’s three young children, be able to put them to rest properly.

“Our charity exists to give people a vital anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police or give any personal details. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you. Nobody will know you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for the families.

“The people responsible have been protected for too long. If you think you know anything about these murders, please speak up. You can tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. As a charity that is independent of the police, we have always kept our promise of anonymity – we’ve supported millions of people who have trusted us with their crucial crime information since we began in the late 1980s.”

Det Supt Chris Mallet, leading the investigation, said today: “Five years on, it’s devastating for the families that the people who carried out these sickening murders have still not been brought to justice.

“These murders happened on the streets of Coventry – streets that are meant to be safe for families.

“Now is the time to end the protection that has been afforded to the criminals behind these killings.

“The people who did this need to know we are determined to bring them to justice.

“I’d urge the people of Coventry to do the right thing and come forward with what they know. The Crimestoppers reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information passed directly to police will not qualify. More information on how to claim the reward can be found on the Crimestoppers website.”

Information and footage can also be uploaded to our dedicated webpage here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20WMP18A18-PO1