A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Saleh Mordi was stopped by officers in the Abbeydale Road area of Sheffield last October, after police received reports that a man had been seen with a knife.

When he was searched, officers found cannabis, wraps of a white substance and a large quantity of cash. Mordi was also carrying a bag which, when searched, was found to contain a handgun.

Detective Inspector Ronayne, from the force’s specialist Armed Crime Team, said: “Mordi was in possession of some dangerous items, not least a loaded firearm and Class A drugs”.

“He was abusive and obstructive with officers during the search and while in custody made racially abusive threats towards officers.

“The firearm was found to be a converted blank firing handgun, meaning that it could have caused significant harm and injury to another person. The white substance found within the wraps was forensically tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine and heroin, both Class A drugs.

“He has pleaded guilty to multiple serious offences before a court and is now behind bars. He is a dangerous individual who thinks nothing of carrying a gun and the potential risk this poses. I am pleased that we have been able to remove a firearm and harmful drugs off the streets of Sheffield.”

Mordi, formerly of York Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 21 April where he pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and racially aggravated public order.

He was sentenced to eight years and 11 months in prison.

The investigation into Mordi by the Armed Crime Team forms part of the force’s ongoing commitment and dedicated activity to disrupt serious violent crime in South Yorkshire.

