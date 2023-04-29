A 21-year-old UCC engineering student from Waterford has died after getting into difficulty swimming

Cian Nugent was swimming with a group of five when three of them got into difficulties on Friday at Whiting Bay, around 3km from Ardmore.

Mr Nugent failed to make it out of the water and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Emergency services including the Coast Guard rescue helicopter 117, Youghal RNLI, gardaí and fire crews were called to the scene.

Whiting Bay is a popular location for surfers due to sometimes high waves, though it is also known to be susceptible to high winds.