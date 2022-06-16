Following an investigation into an incident in Warrington, Benjamin Jones of Trafford Avenue, Bewsey and Whitecross appeared at Chester Magistrates on Monday 13 June to admit the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was subsequently sentenced to one year in prison.

The 75-year-old victim was assaulted while walking down Church Street in Warrington and again as he crossed the Sainsburys car park around 10.35 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

He was on the floor at one point when Jones kicked him in the head, leaving him bleeding from his injuries.

Witnesses came to his aid, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Jones has never explained the reason for his violent behaviour, but it was inexcusable and shocking regardless.” It is incomprehensible to attack an elderly man going about his business and leave him with distressing facial injuries.

“Thankfully, Jones is now behind bars for his heinous assault on an innocent man.”