At 6.37am on Saturday, emergency services were called to the Adelphi Hotel due to reports of a safety concern.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman in a hotel room.

A 26-year-old Seacombe man, a 46-year-old Liverpool man, and a 49-year-old Widnes man who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.

A file is being prepared for the coroner, according to police.

