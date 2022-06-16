Kieran Philip Lee of Larch Road, North Colerne, appeared in Salisbury Crown Court via video link yesterday (15/06) and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for the first count.

He also received four months suspended for two years for each of the two additional counts.

Both sentences will be served concurrently, which means he will serve eight months suspended for two years.

In addition, he must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity as part of an accredited sexual offences programme, perform 150 hours of unpaid work, and be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a period of ten years.

Following his guilty plea in April, the case was adjourned to allow for the completion of a pre-sentence report.

Lee’s crime was discovered thanks to information provided by cooperating agencies.

A Section 8 warrant was executed on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a property in Larch Road, Colerne, where Lee was arrested after returning home from work.

Lee shared passwords to a cloud-based account where officers later discovered the illegally abusive images of children that he denied downloading on purpose when interviewed by investigating officers.

“This was a disturbing case involving a person who was viewing indecent images of children who were at a very young age,” said Detective Constable Jason Walsh of Wiltshire Police’s Child Internet Exploitation Team.

“We were able to act quickly and make an arrest, seizing his devices and examining them for evidence of viewing or downloading child abuse images.”

“However, while every child depicted in these images is a very real victim of abuse, it is important to note that we have found no evidence of Lee either photographing or committing crimes against children known to him.”

“We hope that this case highlights the ongoing proactive work to identify offenders who access indecent images of children and bring them to justice.”