A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after causing a collision which made a Bristol home ‘unliveable’

Lawrence Salaou, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 20 April) after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

The court heard how, on Thursday 15 December last year, Salaou was driving a VW Golf at speed through a 20mph zone, through a red light and struck a bus, which then veered off the road and collided with a house on Highridge Road, Bishopsworth.

Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured in the collision, however the house was badly damaged, with an estimated £300,000-worth of repairs needed.

Officers from the force’s Operation Remedy team worked hard to carry out CCTV and forensic enquiries, using blood from the airbag to identify Salaou as the driver. His passenger was also identified and arrested before being released without charge.

Salou and his passenger left the scene on foot, leaving the car.