A 22old man has been jailed for 30 months after admitting drugs offences

Bekim Meaj, of Westbourne Road, London, was driving in Stowmarket on 22

October when he was stopped by officers from Suffolk Police’s West Area

Sentinel team.

A search revealed he was in possession of multiple bags of cocaine and a

large amount of cash.

Meaj appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 21 November charged with

being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a Class A drug with

the intent to supply, driving without insurance and possessing criminal

property.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and

banned from driving for 12 months.