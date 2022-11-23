Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 22old man has been jailed for 30 months after admitting drugs offences

A 22old man has been jailed for 30 months after admitting drugs offences

by @uknip247
0 comment

Bekim Meaj, of Westbourne Road, London, was driving in Stowmarket on 22
October when he was stopped by officers from Suffolk Police’s West Area
Sentinel team.

A search revealed he was in possession of multiple bags of cocaine and a
large amount of cash.

Meaj appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 21 November charged with
being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a Class A drug with
the intent to supply, driving without insurance and possessing criminal
property.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and
banned from driving for 12 months.

You may also like

Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren, 59, a notorious British drug...

Man jailed for an assault that happened in...

Today BabyCentre has unveiled the top 100 baby...

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault...

Officers are appealing for information to help find...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign