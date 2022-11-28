A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted rape in Tower Hamlets

At 6.33pm on Sunday, 27 November, police were called to Cambridge Heath Road, E1 after members of the public detained a man who had allegedly assaulted a woman.

Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and causing grievous bodily harm.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her head and face.

About 30 minutes before the incident on Cambridge Heath Road, police were called to Cleveland Way, E1 following reports that a man had assaulted two women. One received minor injuries.

The suspect had left before the officers arrived.

Officers are treating the incidents as linked.

Central East Borough commander Mike Hamer, said: “I am shocked at these incidents and I’m working closely with the investigation team to ensure it is dealt with carefully, but efficiently.

“Violence against women and girls has no place in our society and we will work around the clock to bring this offender to justice.

“I have ensured the victims are receiving support from officers in our rape and serious sexual offences team. Further help is being offered by our partners in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets council.

“Officers will be increasing their presence in the area for reassurance. Please talk to them if you have any concerns or want to report anything.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information about them and has not spoken to police should call 101, giving the reference 5201/27NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.