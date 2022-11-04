A 23-year-old man has been handed a prison sentence after inflicting life-changing injuries on a member of the public in Northampton

The incident happened inside the Sevens pub in Weedon Road on February 11 this year, when a group of people, including Casey Edwards, previously of Northampton, got into a fight which involved the use of pool cues and bladed weapons.

During the fight, an innocent member of the public in his 50s, who was trying to diffuse the fight, was punched by Edwards, causing him to fall to the floor. Edwards then proceeded to stamp on him while he lay on the floor.

As a result of the incident, the man suffered permanent vision loss, a broken nose, cuts to his eye and a fracture to his cheek.

“This attack has knocked me for six,” the man said in his victim personal statement. “I was just trying to help someone who was in trouble and I didn’t expect to end up being punched and stamped on.”

Edwards was subsequently identified as the offender and was arrested 11 days later. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash and drugs and was further arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Whilst in custody, he also assaulted a number of police staff.

He was charged and later pleaded guilty to all offences, being sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (November 1) to four years and 10 months in prison.

Edwards was already serving a sentence having been released on licence, so the Judge re-instated that sentence which will run until June 2024, and then this new sentence will start.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Mike Anslow, said: “This was a really awful incident as the victim in this case was trying to calm a very tense and dangerous situation down when he was needlessly attacked by Casey Edwards.

“I am pleased that this prison sentence has been handed out as it demonstrates the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police take incidents of serious violence, which is one of our four matters of priority.

“I’d like to thank the victim in this case for his support throughout our investigation and I hope that the conclusion of this case provides him with a semblance of justice and hopefully the ability to move forward, aided by his strong support network.”