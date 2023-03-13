Monday, March 13, 2023
A 24-year-old Kettering man has been sentenced for a terrorist offence which first came to the attention of police via Twitter

A 24-year-old Kettering Man Has Been Sentenced For A Terrorist Offence Which First Came To The Attention Of Police Via Twitter

Matthew Paterson, of Mill Road, was handed an 11-month sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to one charge of collecting information for terrorist purposes under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Patterson entered a guilty plea just ahead of his trial in December at Leicester Crown Court

The court were told officers from Counter Terrorism Policing in the East Midlands (CTP EM) were alerted in 2020 following racist posts made through a Twitter account in relation to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

A subsequent search of his address led to the recovery of notable communications on his digital devices as well as various items including Nazi memorabilia including an SS ring, a gas mask and a Swastika-engraved dagger.

Patterson will be subject to an extended period on licence of one year and relevant property, including his digital devices and the Nazi memorabilia, were ordered to be destroyed or forfeited.

CTP EM Detective Inspector Alan Jackson from Northamptonshire Police’s CTP-EM Special Branch team, said: “This was a complex investigation that led to the discovery of extreme right-wing and anti-Semitic communications as well as a number of Nazi memorabilia in his possession.”

Report online material promoting terrorism or extremism via https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

It can also be reported via the iREPORTit app, which is available to download from Google and Apple app stores.

Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. To report suspicious activity that might be linked to terrorism, visit www.act.campaign.gov.uk or call 0800 789 321. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

