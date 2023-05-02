A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man near a Cornwall nightclub

Michael Allen, 32, died in the early hours of Sunday after police were called to a serious incident near Bodmin’s Eclipse nightclub.

Seven more men and women were stabbed and taken to the hospital, but six have since been released.

Jake Hill, of Bodmin, has now been charged with one crime of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two offences of Section 18 intent to cause severe bodily injury.

Following the incident, Mr Allen’s family issued a statement in which they described him as a “much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.”

Bodmin Rugby Club expressed tribute as well, adding he arrived earlier this season “and quickly became a big part of our squad.”

“His humour and kindness left an impression on us all, and we will miss him greatly,” the club wrote.