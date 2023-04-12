Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl

by uknip247

Alvin Tuitt, of Boone Street, Lewisham pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape – and appeared for sentencing at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (11 April). 

The judge sentenced Tuitt to 10 years’ imprisonment for rape, with a five-year extended sentence on licence, and eight years to run concurrently for an additional count of attempted rape on the same girl. 

He is also subjected to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirement for life. 

On Monday 10 October last year, the victim – a 12-year-old girl – was travelling from Maryland station to Kings Cross. She was approached by Tuitt at Maryland station.  

She spoke with Tuitt, who leant her a power pack to charge her phone and paid for her onward train ticket. 

He accompanied her on her journey and upon arrival to Kings Cross, took her to a disabled toilet where he raped her and then attempted to rape her again. She reported it to police later that day. 

Tuitt was arrested, charged and remanded within 24 hours of the offence taking place. 

The judge commended the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to police. 

Detective Constable Mark Pink said: “The victim in this case was 12-years-old and was extremely vulnerable. 

“She has been extremely brave in telling police what happened and providing testimony to assist the investigation. The effect that this incident has had on her life and that of her family cannot be measured. 

“Tuitt is a predator with a previous conviction for a similar offence and he rightfully now faces a long time behind bars.” 

Tuitt We.png
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A family who were trapped by fire in their tenth-floor flat owe their lives to sprinklers

Two women are fighting for their lives after falling from height at “The Mall” car park in North London

A ‘violent’ man on escorted leave from a secure hospital managed to flee his escort when they entered a shop and is still on...

Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher jailed for non-recent child sex offences on the Isle of Wight

The High Court today ruled that a challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) can proceed...

Less than two weeks after a woman was assaulted in Birmingham’s city centre, police arrested and charged a man

Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

Vicki Savage joins DASA as an Innovation Partner for the East of England

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More