A 24-year-old man was sentenced today at Manchester Crown Court for causing damage to Manchester’s Glade of Light memorial.

Anwar Hosseni, 24, of Salford, was sentenced to a two-year community order that includes a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and a 10-day activity requirement. A Criminal Behaviour Order was also issued for a period of two years to deter future offences.

The Glade of Light is a memorial in Manchester City Centre built in memory of those who died in the May 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

A family member of one of the victims was the first to report the memorial’s damage to authorities. Police arrived and discovered some marks that appeared to be etched into the marble halo.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) produced photographic evidence of the damage, as well as a video of Hosseni damaging the memorial around 2 a.m. on February 8, 2022.

Hosseni admitted causing the damage, but claimed he didn’t mean to offend anyone and instead wanted to express love, unity, and gratitude.

The damage has now been repaired for a total of £10,768.80.

“We take this upset very personally as the memorial represents our daughter and her boyfriend along with 20 others who were murdered in Manchester and we hoped her death would be respected by all and it’s more sadness and hurt we can do without,” a victim’s family member said in a victim personal statement.

“The memorial is an important tribute for Manchester and the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the terrorist attack five years ago,” said Caroline Wilbraham, Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS North West.

“I am shocked that anyone would cause harm to the memorial, knowing what it represents.”

