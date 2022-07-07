Charly Pitman, of Brislington, Bristol, was found guilty of rioting in April after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

She was sentenced to three years in prison today (7 July) in the same court.

During Pitman’s trial, jurors heard how she challenged police officers as they attempted to separate them from the neighbourhood police station by positioning herself at the front of the crowd.

They were shown video of her behaving aggressively toward the officers, striking their shields and helmets, and were told that her actions had made them and others fear for their safety.

During today’s sentencing, Judge Julian Lambert stated that Pitman made a conscious decision not to leave the riot and encouraged others to attack police officers.

He added that jurors quickly decided there was ‘no basis for self-defense,’ as Pitman claimed during the trial.

Those imprisoned for riot-related offences, including Pitman, have served a total of 74 years and nine months in prison.