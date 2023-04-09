A 25-year-old man found seriously injured in the early hours of this morning died as a result of a single gunshot wound, a forensic post-mortem has confirmed

Sunday, April 9, 2023
The 25-year-old was found seriously injured in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley, with emergency services called to the area shortly after 1.30am this morning (Saturday 9 April).

His family has been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Etheridge, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the course of the day and those living locally will have seen an increased police presence, which will continue over the coming days.

“I know that confirming this individual’s cause of death will do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community, but please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this and bring those responsible to justice.”

You can submit information directly to the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1

You can also call 101 quoting incident number 74 of 9 April 2023. Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide information directly to police, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

