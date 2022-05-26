The charges relate to an incident in December 2021 when officers arrested two teenage boys, who were located at a property in Norwich, where a number of suspected Class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered. The boys were subsequently released under investigation.

Following further enquiries, a 25-year-old man from London was arrested yesterday (Wednesday 25 May) in connection with the incident.

Kingsley Annor, aged 25 and of Philpot Street, London has since been charged with the following offences:

Being concerned in the supply of Crack Cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of Heroin

Two counts of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation (Modern Slavery)

Annor has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 23 June 2022.