Ryan Connor, of Davis Street in Clifton, Rotherham, is now facing murder charges.

At 7.16 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, emergency services were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road for reports of a traffic collision. Following the initial investigation, officers received reports that the victim had been stabbed.

The following evening (Monday, June 27), detectives confirmed that they had launched a murder investigation after a forensic post mortem confirmed that the deceased, later identified as Andre Lee, died from a stab wound. Specialist officers are still assisting Andre’s family, and this will continue.

“While extensive efforts have resulted in the murder charge being put forward and accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, our work does not stop there,” said DCI Mick Hakin, who is leading the investigation. “We are still looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police to contact us.” We understand that something like this shocks the community, but we do not believe there is any danger to the larger community as a result of the incident.”

Connor has been remanded in custody with the first appearance scheduled for Thursday at Sheffield Crown Court (4 August).

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 768 of June 26. You can also directly contact the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you have any footage or photos that could help the investigation, please email them to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.

You can also remain completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers through their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.