A 25-year-old man who died following a shooting in the Gleadless Valley area has been named today.

by uknip247
Abdullah Hassan was found seriously injured on Callow Drive shortly after 1.30am on Sunday 9 April. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Abdullah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has shared the following statement:

“The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

A post-mortem examination concluded that Abdullah died from a single gunshot wound and there continues to be a police presence in and around Callow Drive as the investigation into his death progresses.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information, which you can share directly with the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1

You can also call 101 quoting incident number 74 of 9 April 2023. Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your details to police, please contact independent charity Crimestoppers by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

