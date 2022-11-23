Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thursday, November 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 26-year-old man from Swindon has been banned from driving, after he was seen driving recklessly in North Star Avenue, Swindon – at one point driving the wrong way around a roundabout
BREAKING

A 26-year-old man from Swindon has been banned from driving, after he was seen driving recklessly in North Star Avenue, Swindon – at one point driving the wrong way around a roundabout

by @uknip247
by @uknip247

In a video taken by a member of the public on May 7th this year, Daniel Bassett, from Osbourne Street, is seen drifting and doing doughnuts in his Lexus car.

Bassett pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Swindon magistrates yesterday (22/11) sentenced him to:

  • Attend rehabilitation appointments and participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 15 days.
  • To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
  • To be disqualified from driving for 15 months, with a requirement to take an extended driving test before this disqualification is lifted.
  • To pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.

Reflecting on the sentence, Wiltshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Bassett, his actions represented severely reckless behaviour and clear danger to those present and the wider public.

“Op Staysail remains focussed on relentlessly pursuing those who are responsible for creating extremely dangerous situations on our roads whilst participating in disruptive car meets, we will continue to seek the strongest possible sanctions in such cases.”

You may also like

A man has been charged with the murders...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

A man has been arrested after a car...

A Southampton man has been jailed for 32...

A cyclist has been sentenced at court for...

A charitable organisation dedicated to assisting the emergency...

Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a...

The family of a woman who was killed...

Detectives have secured an extra 24 hours to...