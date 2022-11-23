A 26-year-old man from Swindon has been banned from driving, after he was seen driving recklessly in North Star Avenue, Swindon – at one point driving the wrong way around a roundabout

In a video taken by a member of the public on May 7th this year, Daniel Bassett, from Osbourne Street, is seen drifting and doing doughnuts in his Lexus car.

Bassett pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Swindon magistrates yesterday (22/11) sentenced him to:

Reflecting on the sentence, Wiltshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Bassett, his actions represented severely reckless behaviour and clear danger to those present and the wider public.

“Op Staysail remains focussed on relentlessly pursuing those who are responsible for creating extremely dangerous situations on our roads whilst participating in disruptive car meets, we will continue to seek the strongest possible sanctions in such cases.”