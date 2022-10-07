A 26-year-old man who was left critically injured after being stabbed in Sheffield last week has sadly died.

Reece Radford had been in critical condition in the hospital since the incident in the early hours of Thursday (29 September).

Officers had been called at around 2.28am to reports of a stabbing on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

Reece was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but sadly died on Tuesday (4 October).

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers and has requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

While Reece was still in the hospital, two men appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Saturday (1 October). They were remanded in custody until their next appearance.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.

“If you haven’t already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch.”

You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 73 of 29 September. Information can also be reported to us using our new live chat or online portal. Our online platform can be accessed here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT